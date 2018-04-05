End of housing slowdown in sight: ANZ

Home prices are still moderating, but the worst of the slowdown is over, with ANZ predicting a soft take off to follow the current soft landing.

National home values are 0.8 per cent higher than the same time last year, a hard brake on the 10 per cent annual growth recorded a year earlier, the latest housing update from ANZ shows.

The Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority's tightening of investor borrowing and interest-only loans has taken demand out of the market, slowing the pace of growth, but according to ANZ senior economist Jo Masters, home prices will not materially drop further.

"Over the near term, auction results in Sydney and Melbourne suggest that the majority of the price growth adjustment is behind us," Ms Masters said.

Sydney home prices have fallen 2.1 per cent in the past year and were down 1.7 per cent in the three months to March, the latest data from Corelogic shows.

ANZ expects better jobs and incomes to reanimate house prices as early as this year, while the RBA holds the cash rate steady until mid-2019.

"The absence of higher rates this year will support prices," Ms Masters said.

Corelogic head of research Tim Lawless said the slowdown in Sydney home prices actually reflects the rise in demand for units and apartments, which are generally cheaper than freestanding houses, particularly among first home buyers.

"The surge in first home buyer activity since stamp duty concessions became available in July last year may also be supporting demand across the medium and high-density sector where prices are often better aligned with first time buyer budgets," Mr Lawless said.

Over the last 12 months, Sydney unit values rose 1.9 per cent while house values fell 3.8 per cent, according to Corelogic.

This is also underpinning price growth at the lower end of the market in the key states of NSW and Victoria, ANZ said, adding that residential construction will only slow mildly over 2018.

"The high-density apartment sector has stormed back in recent months, especially in Victoria," the ANZ noted.