GST carve up winners and losers by state

GST CARVE UP STATE-BY-STATE
GST revenue of $65.8 billion will be shared between the states and territories next financial year.
NEW SOUTH WALES
* Total revenue up $519 million
* Share: 86 cents in the dollar, down from 88 cents
* Share is down because of NSW's ability to raise its own revenue
VICTORIA
* Total revenue up $1.8 billion
* Share: 99 cents, up from 93 cents
* Share has risen due to a fall in its other commonwealth payments and an increase in demand for services due to population growth
QUEENSLAND
* Total revenue down $401 million
* Share: $1.19, down to $1.10
* Share has fallen because its earlier natural disaster spending needs have largely passed
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
* Total revenue up $1 billion
* Share: 47 cents, up from 34 cents
* Share has risen because of falling revenues from mining, property and payrolls
SOUTH AUSTRALIA
* Total revenue up $467 million
* Share: $1.48, up from $1.44
* Share is up due to slow growth in its tax base
TASMANIA
* Total revenue up $56 million
* Share: $1.77, down from $1.80
* Share is down because of extra commonwealth payments and tax revenues
ACT
* Total revenue up $54 million
* Share: $1.18, down from $1.19
* Share has fallen because of higher revenue from property and payrolls
NORTHERN TERRITORY
* Total revenue down $136 million
* Share: $4.26, down from $4.60
* Share is down because of higher commonwealth payments and a fall in service delivery costs
(Source: Commonwealth Grants Commission)