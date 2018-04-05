News

GST carve up winners and losers by state

AAP /

GST CARVE UP STATE-BY-STATE

GST revenue of $65.8 billion will be shared between the states and territories next financial year.

NEW SOUTH WALES

* Total revenue up $519 million

* Share: 86 cents in the dollar, down from 88 cents

* Share is down because of NSW's ability to raise its own revenue

VICTORIA

* Total revenue up $1.8 billion

* Share: 99 cents, up from 93 cents

* Share has risen due to a fall in its other commonwealth payments and an increase in demand for services due to population growth

QUEENSLAND

* Total revenue down $401 million

* Share: $1.19, down to $1.10

* Share has fallen because its earlier natural disaster spending needs have largely passed

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

* Total revenue up $1 billion

* Share: 47 cents, up from 34 cents

* Share has risen because of falling revenues from mining, property and payrolls

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

* Total revenue up $467 million

* Share: $1.48, up from $1.44

* Share is up due to slow growth in its tax base

TASMANIA

* Total revenue up $56 million

* Share: $1.77, down from $1.80

* Share is down because of extra commonwealth payments and tax revenues

ACT

* Total revenue up $54 million

* Share: $1.18, down from $1.19

* Share has fallen because of higher revenue from property and payrolls

NORTHERN TERRITORY

* Total revenue down $136 million

* Share: $4.26, down from $4.60

* Share is down because of higher commonwealth payments and a fall in service delivery costs

(Source: Commonwealth Grants Commission)

