News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mother may soon have answers over toddler’s death
'I just want the truth': Mother may soon have answers over toddler’s death 13 years ago

Pearson pulls out of Commonwealth Games

AFP /

Gold Coast, Australia, April 5, 2018 (AFP) - - Poster-girl Sally Pearson pulled out of the Commonwealth Games on Thursday after failing to recover from an Achilles problem, dealing a heavy blow to the event.

Australia's Pearson, the 100 metres hurdles world champion, said she was "disappointed" but added that she needed to give herself the best chance of competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Gold Coast resident and former Olympic champion, 31, has been troubled by an Achilles problem but said it "spiked very quickly" two days ago.

She said she waited before making her announcement as she is the face of the Games, playing a prominent role in Wednesday's opening ceremony.

"It's about my health," Pearson told reporters.

ddc-th/ceb

Back To Top