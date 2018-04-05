Pearson pulls out of Commonwealth Games

Gold Coast, Australia, April 5, 2018 (AFP) - - Poster-girl Sally Pearson pulled out of the Commonwealth Games on Thursday after failing to recover from an Achilles problem, dealing a heavy blow to the event.

Australia's Pearson, the 100 metres hurdles world champion, said she was "disappointed" but added that she needed to give herself the best chance of competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Gold Coast resident and former Olympic champion, 31, has been troubled by an Achilles problem but said it "spiked very quickly" two days ago.

She said she waited before making her announcement as she is the face of the Games, playing a prominent role in Wednesday's opening ceremony.

"It's about my health," Pearson told reporters.

ddc-th/ceb