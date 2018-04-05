Brumbies make three changes for Reds game

The Brumbies will ease co-captain Sam Carter back from a serious concussion in Saturday night's crucial Super Rugby clash with the Queensland Reds in Canberra.

The Brumbies will ease co-captain Sam Carter (R) back into Super Rugby from a serious concussion.

The star lock has missed three matches after a heavy knock on March 9 against the Melbourne Rebels.

Carter's recovery has been far slower than expected due to lingering concussion symptoms, frustrating the 16-Test Wallaby as the Brumbies have recorded just one victory without him.

Coach Dan McKellar says Carter will come off the bench as the ACT team look to stay in touch with the top of the Australian conference.

The Reds smashed the Brumbies at the scrum during their last match on March 2 en route to an 18-10 victory.

"He's (Carter) been out a while now and hasn't really played since the last Reds game, only playing about 15 minutes against the Rebels," McKellar said on Thursday.

"Having him ease back in with 25 or 30 minutes and with an experienced leader coming on at a critical point in the game is something we took into consideration."

Carter's inclusion isn't the only change the Brumbies have made after losing 24-17 last Saturday to the NSW Waratahs.

Matt Lucas, Chance Peni and Tom Banks have forced their way back into the team.

McKellar said the Brumbies were still working out their best back-three combination.

Peni returns to the left wing after being dropped for games against the Sharks and Waratahs, while Banks gets his first start at fullback since the Rebels match and replaces Andrew Muirhead.

Lucas, who secures his first start with the Brumbies as Joe Powell is relegated to the bench, will go head to head with older brother and Reds No.9 Ben Lucas.

He crossed to the Brumbies ahead of this season after struggling to find regular game time at the Waratahs.

It will be the first time Matt, 26, and Ben, 30, have faced off against each other at any level.

"It's extremely exciting, stressful for mum and dad, but he's (Ben) had a huge influence on me," Matt Lucas said on Thursday.

"It hasn't ever occurred yet so it will be a bit surreal (facing off at scrum time) because he's one of my best mates and someone I've looked up to."

BRUMBIES:

Tom Banks, Henry Speight, Tevita Kuridrani, Christian Lealiifano, Chance Peni, Wharenui Hawera, Matt Lucas, Isi Naisarani, David Pocock, Lachlan McCaffrey, Blake Enever, Rory Arnold, Allan Alaalatoa, Folau Fainga'a, Scott Sio.

Res: Robbie Abel, Faalelei Sione, Leslie Leuluailalii-Makin, Sam Carter, Tom Cusack, Joe Powell, Kyle Godwin, James Verity-Amm.