Fit-again Moylan ready to shine for Sharks

For the first time since arriving in the Sutherland Shire, Matt Moylan is injury free and ready to rediscover his best form.

Sharks coach Shane Flanagan says star five-eighth Matt Moylan is ready to rediscover his best form.

Moylan (hamstring) and Josh Dugan (groin) have been cleared and shape as big ins for Cronulla ahead of Friday's NRL blockbuster against the Sydney Roosters.

Five-eighth Moylan missed the side's wins over Parramatta and Melbourne, but coach Shane Flanagan revealed Moylan had been battling the injury in his first two appearances in the black, white and blue.

The key recruit looked below his best in the opening two rounds and Flanagan said the decision to rest him was done with the hope he'd fully recover and get clear air for the rest of the season.

"Matty started the year in reasonable form but he was playing with injury," Flanagan said.

"He battled along and it didn't get any better. That's why we had to rest him and the two weeks have been for a long-term benefit for Matty, so we're not battling this injury week after week after week.

"He's back now, he's trained without any strapping on his leg which is a good sign. Touch wood we can roll through the rest of the season. The knee was causing the hamstring so we're over that."

In Moylan's absence, back-up half Trent Hodkinson led the team to two victories and could pose a selection headache for Flanagan down the track.

Flanagan said he was prepared to play Hodkinson in the starting side if his form warranted it and has been named on an extended bench against the Roosters.

Both sides go into Friday's clash at 2-2 but the Roosters are having the blow torch applied to them following last week's 30-6 loss to the Warriors at home.

For the last several years the Sharks have been adept at making opposition play them on their terms and turning games into a scrap.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson said the Sharks were still finding their feet but it was important his side not let it be dictated to them how the match is played.

"There's been enough commentary around that game (the Sharks' penalty-ridden win over Melbourne) for other reasons," Robinson said.

"They would have been happy to get that win, they were both scrapping for it, and they ended up winning out.

"There's a lot of teams finding their way at the moment and I think they're one of them.

STATS THAT MATTER

* Cronulla is conceding the equal most penalties (10.5 per game, along with Penrith).

* The Roosters have the worst completion rate (67.8 per cent) and the equal most errors (14 per game).

* Blake Ferguson has scored four tries (equal second most) as well as making the most metres (773m).

Source: Fox Sports Stats