(Reuters) - General Electric Co <GE.N> said on Wednesday that it planned to provide restated results for 2016 and 2017 to reflect a new accounting standard by April 13.

GE to restate two years of earnings by April 13

The updated accounting standard takes into account revenue from long-term contracts, which are being scrutinized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

GE had said in February that it expected to take a $4.2 billion accounting charge as it switches to the new standard.

The company also said it would report its first-quarter earnings on April 20 under the new standard and that it would have no impact on its 2018 forecast.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)