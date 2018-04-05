James Orman reaches 400 winners

Jockey Jim Orman has notched another milestone and returns to the scene of one his biggest wins as he gets his career back on track after an injury-enforced break.

Orman has been back riding for two weeks after fracturing his back in a fall at the Sunshine Coast in early January.

He has worked hard on his recovery and rode his first winner since returning on Double Superlative at Beaudesert on Monday.

It was the 400th career for the 21-year-old.

Orman has been booked to ride Lordag for trainer Robert Heathcote in Saturday's Listed Weetwood Handicap (1200m) at Toowoomba.

Lordag is an outsider but Orman won the Weetwood on another long shot, Choice Bro, in 2016.

Orman is no stranger to Toowoomba where he rode a lot of winners early in his career.

Heathcote is upbeat about Lordag running a big race in the feature sprint.

"The Weetwood is always an open race and it often depends on luck in the run," he said.

"Lordag has trialled very well and he as won fresh but in easier races."

Orman was aboard for Lordag's most recent win in an open handicap at Doomben in September.

In more good news for Orman his favourite horse Sold For Song is back in light work with trainer Kevin Kemp.

Orman scored his first stakes race win on Sold For Song in the Gold Edition Plate and was second on her in the Group Two Gilgai Stakes at Flemington.