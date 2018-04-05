News

Sally Pearson at major championships

John Salvado
AAP /

SALLY PEARSON HAS ACCUMULATED MANY MAJOR MEDALS AND SUFFERED MORE THAN HER SHARE OF INJURY SETBACKS SINCE MAKING HER COMMONWEALTH GAMES DEBUT IN 2006.

2006 Commonwealth Games - Disqualified in final of 100m hurdles; seventh in 100m

2007 world championships - Semi-finalist in 100m hurdles; quarter-finalist in 100m

2008 Olympics - Silver medal in 100m hurdles

2009 world championships - Fifth in 100m hurdles

2010 Commonwealth Games - Gold in 100m hurdles; disqualified after crossing the line first in 100m final

2011 world championships - Gold in 100m hurdles

2012 world indoor championships - Gold in 60m hurdles

2012 Olympics - Gold in in 100m hurdles

2013 world championships - Silver in 100m hurdles

2014 world indoor championships - Silver in 60m hurdles

2014 Commonwealth Games - Gold in 100m hurdles

2015 world championships - Did not compete due to injury

2016 Olympics - Did not compete due to injury

2017 world championships - Gold in 100m hurdles

2018 world indoor championships - Semi-finalist in 60m hurdles

