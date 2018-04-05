Sally Pearson at major championships

SALLY PEARSON HAS ACCUMULATED MANY MAJOR MEDALS AND SUFFERED MORE THAN HER SHARE OF INJURY SETBACKS SINCE MAKING HER COMMONWEALTH GAMES DEBUT IN 2006.

2006 Commonwealth Games - Disqualified in final of 100m hurdles; seventh in 100m

2007 world championships - Semi-finalist in 100m hurdles; quarter-finalist in 100m

2008 Olympics - Silver medal in 100m hurdles

2009 world championships - Fifth in 100m hurdles

2010 Commonwealth Games - Gold in 100m hurdles; disqualified after crossing the line first in 100m final

2011 world championships - Gold in 100m hurdles

2012 world indoor championships - Gold in 60m hurdles

2012 Olympics - Gold in in 100m hurdles

2013 world championships - Silver in 100m hurdles

2014 world indoor championships - Silver in 60m hurdles

2014 Commonwealth Games - Gold in 100m hurdles

2015 world championships - Did not compete due to injury

2016 Olympics - Did not compete due to injury

2017 world championships - Gold in 100m hurdles

2018 world indoor championships - Semi-finalist in 60m hurdles