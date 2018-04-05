Still big names at Games if Pearson is out

There are still sensational athletes competing at the Commonwealth Games even if track superstar Sally Pearson is out, Gold Coast Games bosses say.

Just as action was getting underway on day one of the Games on Thursday, the defending 100m hurdles champion is understood to have told her teammates she had been unable to recover from an Achilles injury in time.

She has scheduled a media conference at 1pm (AEST) with athletics head coach Craig Hilliard and team doctor Paul Blackman.

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation chief executive Mark Peters assured fans there were still stars to watch, regardless of whether Pearson could participate.

"If you look at the calibre of athletes that have come from around the world, the track program is quite sensational," he told reporters.

"The athletes are here. They're not going to go home if there's an athlete that's pulled out."

Mr Peters said Pearson was a superstar who'd had an amazing journey as an athlete.

"That horrendous injury, then to self coach and come back as world champion is just inspirational to so many people."

Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive David Grevemberg said there were many other Games athletes who also had inspiring stories.

Pearson's likely withdrawal leaves throwers Dani Stevens and Kathryn Mitchell as the favourites to top the podium for Australia in able-bodied athletics.

"One of the wonderful aspects of the Commonwealth Games is that we do have emerging stars that come out and shine here, sometimes for the first time," Grevemberg said.

"But we also have some athletes that have every other medal on the shelf, but they don't have that Commonwealth Medal and they want to complete their warchest."