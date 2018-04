A thrill-seeking man is recovering in hospital after surviving a paraglider crash in southern Tasmania.

The 46-year-old South Hobart man suffered non-life threatening injuries after crashing his glider in the Tasmanian National Park at Arthurs Peak late on Wednesday.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene, overlooking Eaglehawk Neck and on steep and rocky terrain, before he was winched to safety and transferred to the Royal Hobart Hospital in a stable condition.