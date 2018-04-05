Bearded Repacholi aiming for redemption

There will be no mistaking larger-than-life Australian pistol shooter Daniel Repacholi at the Commonwealth Games.

As if standing at over two metres tall, weighing in at 130kg and wearing a pair of filthy rainbow socks doesn't make him stand out quite enough, the four-time Olympian is sporting a beard that would put Ned Kelly to shame.

Where his jawline ends and the enormous bushy growth begins is anyone's guess but he hasn't given it a proper trim in 14 months - much to the displeasure of his wife.

"It goes alright, hey," Repacholi told AAP.

"It takes a lot of work - you've got to wash it, blow-dry it, shampoo and conditioner.

"I will end up chopping it at off at some stage, for charity. (They can) shave me from the waist up."

Beneath Repacholi's colourful and cheerful exterior, however, beats the heart of a man hell-bent on righting some wrongs.

The 35-year-old is retiring after his fourth Commonwealth Games to spend more time with his family, who he says have made enormous sacrifices to allow him to follow his shooting dreams.

He's aiming to go out with a bang - unlike his last major outing, which turned out to be more of a whimper.

Repacholi was supremely confident of his chances heading into the Rio Olympics but was left a "shattered" man after finishing 44th and 28th in his two events.

"That's been huge motivation for this, to be honest," he said.

"I put so much into that, I didn't leave any stone unturned. On those two days unfortunately it didn't work for me."

Repacholi says he is shooting "the best I ever have" as he aims for double gold at the Belmont Shooting Centre, where he plans to upgrade his bronze in the 50m pistol from Glasgow on Monday and defend his 10m air pistol title on Wednesday.

As always, he'll be wearing his trademark rainbow socks, gifted to him by his wife as a good luck charm several years ago and which rarely see the inside of a washing machine.

"I've got no issues looking like a f***wit," he laughs.

"But they do get very on the nose. They stink, actually."