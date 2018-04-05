Blues welcome All Blacks for Chiefs clash

The Blues have welcomed back All Blacks Ofa Tuungafasi and Matt Duffie into their side to take on Super Rugby neighbours the Chiefs in Hamilton.

Both missed last weekend's hiding at the hands of the Sharks.

Coach Tana Umaga says he is looking for a significant improvement in defence, discipline and patience to take on a buoyant Chiefs side that defeated the Highlanders.

"We let ourselves down with our team defence," he said.

"The boys all realise that and have come in this week with a determined attitude. Last year we were developing into a strong team defensive unit and we must get back to that level.

"We also need to be more disciplined. You can't give away kickable penalties like we did last week."

Northland lock Josh Goodhue earns a second start while Kara Pryor will add speed in the loose in his first start of the season after injury.

Halfback Jonathan Ruru is rewarded with good form for his first start, with George Moala moving to the wing in place of the injured Melani Nanai, which allows TJ Faiane to start in the midfield with Rieko Ioane.

Duffie is still bracketed on the wing with Jordan Hyland - this will be confirmed after Thursday's training session.

Blues: Michael Collins, Matt Duffie/Jordan Hyland, Rieko Ioane, TJ Faiane, George Moala, Stephen Perofeta, Jonathan Ruru, Akira Ioane, Kara Pryor, Jerome Kaino, Josh Goodhue, Patrick Tuipulotu, Ofa Tuungafasi, James Parsons (c), Pauliasi Manu: Reserves: Matt Moulds, Ross Wright, Mike Tamoaieta, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Dalton Papalii, Sam Nock, Bryn Gatland, Orbyn Leger.