Grandmother's shock after text message reveals intruder at her home
Duffy wins first gold medal of the Games

Steve Jancetic
AAP /

Not all enemies are created equal and for Flora Duffy, her's proved the perfect accomplice in helping deliver the Bermudan the first gold medal of the Gold Coast Games.

Duffy powered away in the final run leg to win the women's triathlon on the opening morning of competition, the world No.1 beating home England's Jessica Learmonth and Canadian Joanna Brown.

The two-time world champion came into the event raging hot favourite but the 30-year-old hadn't won a medal in two previous trips to a Commonwealth Games or her three starts at an Olympics.

"It's pretty cool, it's going to take a while to soak in ... a huge relief," Duffy said.

Duffy wins the first gold medal of Gold Coast 2018. Pic: Getty

"The Games come around once every four years, they're quite elusive and hard to get.

"It was definitely a lot of pressure and expectation put upon me. I'm glad I could execute a normal race for myself."

As a two-time world champion and now winner of nine of the past 10 races she has completed - it's doubtful Duffy was in need of much help to claim Bermuda's second-ever gold.

But in Learmonth, Duffy had the ideal ally.

The two went stroke for stroke, then pedal for pedal over the opening two legs.

By the time they embarked on the final run, their gap on the field was out to more than a minute.

"We've raced together so much we have a common understanding," Duffy said of Learmonth.

"I know she'll pull through when she can and she knows I'll pull through when I can.

"She's a phenomenal swimmer and she really nailed the swim, which I was hoping she would, and I was just holding on to her

"When the gap got to about a minute (on the bike), we said that's great, let's keep it steady from here, no crazy surges because we've got a nice lead and we've still got to run.

"Then towards the end of the bike I said, 'well done, let's go, game on'."

It was a game Learmonth struggled to play, the work done on the swim and bike taking its toll.

While Duffy produced the third quickest run leg in the field (16:56), Learmonth was ninth.

It was enough for silver ahead of fast-finishing Brown, who produced a sizzling 16.31 final leg to pip England's Vicky Holland for bronze by four seconds.

Ashleigh Gentle was the best Australian in fifth - 1:18 minutes behind Duffy.

The world No.3 was always up against it after giving the two leaders 44 seconds after the opening swim.

But she was also left lamenting a lack of teamwork on the bike - in stark contrast to the co-operation on show at the head of the field.

"Those girls (Duffy and Learmonth) clearly wanted to work together because it benefited both of them," Gentle said.

