Double amputee gets fifth shot at Everest

A 70-year-old Chinese climber whose frostbitten legs were amputated after an attempt to scale Mount Everest has been granted a permit to climb the mountain again.

Xia Boyu is the first double amputee to be granted an Everest climbing permit since Nepal's Supreme Court stayed a new rule in March that barred double amputees and visually impaired persons from climbing mountains. Xia was granted the permit on March 29, Tourism Department Director General Dinesh Bhattarai said.

Xia has already made four unsuccessful attempts to climb the world's highest peak: He lost his legs to frostbite during his first bid in 1975.

"During his latest attempt in 2016, he had to return with around 150 metres left in the climb due to his Sherpa's ill health," said Mingma Gyalje Sherpa, who will accompany Xia this time.

"We hope that this time, he makes it to the top," Sherpa told dpa in Kathmandu.

Every year, hundreds of climbers attempt to climb Everest during the spring season, which runs from April to May. More than 5,000 people have summited the 8,848-meter peak so far.