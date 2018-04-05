News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Grandmother's shock after text message reveals intruder at her home
Chilling moment text message alerts grandma to intruder lurking outside

Rugby bosses to front Folau after gay post

Darren Walton and Melissa Woods
AAP /

Rugby Australia will grill Israel Folau over his use of social media after the Wallabies superstar's latest homophobic comment, which is in stark contrast to the position of its major sponsor.

Using Facebook Now 'Creepy' For Some
1:45

Using Facebook Now 'Creepy' For Some
Negotiating with Israel would be big mistake: Iran's supreme leader
1:03

Negotiating with Israel would be big mistake: Iran's supreme leader
Southeast Asia unites to roast MasterChef UK on rendang
2:02

Southeast Asia unites to roast MasterChef UK on rendang
0303_1800_qld_bride
1:23

Bride discovers her dress is lost after hundreds post photos of it on social media
Russian election assault poses quandary for 2018 campaigns
0:52

Russian election assault poses quandary for 2018 campaigns
0228_1800_MEL-Teacher
1:25

Teacher wanted on 74 charges of child sex abuse is fit to take stand
0228_1130_nat_israel
0:35

Israeli court rejects extradition request of Australian wanted for child sex abuse
Social media and 5G in focus at Mobile World Congress
1:51

Social media and 5G in focus at Mobile World Congress
0223_1800_BRI-Phone
0:28

Social media star slammed for driving while filming herself on her phone
0223_1800_SYD-SexScandal
1:37

Girlfriend leaks explicit texts between MPs
1208_0500_nat_Jerusalem
1:16

Protests in Jerusalem
Audience chants ‘lock her up’ during Trump’s address at Values Voter Summit
0:41

Audience chants ‘lock her up’ during Trump’s address at Values Voter Summit
 

RA announced on Thursday that chief executive Raelene Castle and Waratahs boss Andrew Hore would meet with Folau following a statement he made on Instagram.



Australia's highest-profile player, who is a devout Christian, sparked social media outrage on Wednesday when he said gay people were headed to "HELL ... Unless they repent of their sins and turn to God" in response to a question on Instagram.

The governing body said "Folau's personal beliefs do not reflect the views of Rugby Australia" as a flurry of Twitter users questioned whether Qantas -- a vocal supporter of same-sex marriage -- should align itself with the Wallabies and, by association, Folau.

Folau's views on gay people have again come under fire. Pic: Getty

Castle said both organisations were treating the matter seriously.

"Israel's comment reflects his personal religious beliefs, however it does not represent the view of Rugby Australia or NSW Rugby," Castle said in a statement.

"We are aligned in our view that rugby is a game for all, regardless of sexuality, race, religion or gender, which is clearly articulated in rugby's inclusion policy.

"We understand that Israel's comment has upset a number of people and we will discuss the matter with him as soon as possible."

The latest comment, which comes six months after Folau tweeted that he opposed gay marriage, puts RA in a difficult predicament.

The 62-Test star is off contract at the end of this year, with Wallabies coach Michael Cheika desperate to secure his attacking trump for next year's World Cup in Japan.

Folau deleted the post but a screen shot allowed other social media users -- including the fullback's 337,000 Instagram followers -- to see the provocative exchange.

Many social media users were less than pleased that "unlike Australia, Israel Folau isn't moving with the times".

"Does @Qantas or the @qantaswallabies have any comments on @IzzyFolau stating that all gay people are going to hell. Is that a core belief of Qantas and the Wallabies?" another user asked.

Another posted: "@Qantas As a major Sponsor for the wallabies are you ok with @IzzyFolau homophobic outburst. Considering a significant amount of your staff are Gay?? I think you should drop the sponsorship."

Folau, three-times John Eales Medallist as Australian rugby's Test player of the year, served as a face of the Bingham Cup, an amateur gay rugby tournament staged in Sydney in 2014.

Now he has seemingly contravened RA's inclusion policy.

"Rugby has and must continue to be a sport where players, officials, volunteers, supporters and administrators have the right and freedom to participate regardless of gender, sexual orientation, race or religion and without fear of exclusion," the policy states.

"There is no place for homophobia or any form of discrimination in our game and our actions and words both on and off the field must reflect this."

Back To Top