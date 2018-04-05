Pearson's Games title defence is over

Superstar Sally Pearson has vowed to push on in search of a historic second gold at the 2020 Olympics, despite being forced out of the Commonwealth Games due to injury.

The two-time defending champion in the 100m hurdles made the gut-wrenching decision to withdraw from her hometown Games after her troublesome Achilles flared up again at a training session on Tuesday.

She met again with head coach Craig Hilliard and team doctor Paul Blackman the following day just to ensure they were making the right call.

With Pearson slated to play an important role in the opening ceremony as the final baton carrier on Wednesday night, the decision was made not to go public until Thursday.

"I was gutted - absolutely gutted," said the 31-year-old.

"There were a lot of tears flowing, a lot of emotions.

"You could call it grief, going through the numb phase first and then going through the crying phase."

Making the decision to pull out of the 100m hurdles and the 4x100m relay even more difficult was that the Gold Coast local had long been seen as the face of the 2018 Games.

But the bigger picture was even more important as Pearson enters the final stages of one of the greatest careers in the history of Australian athletics.

She remains determined to chase what would be an unprecedented third world title in Doha next year and then leave no stone unturned in a quest to join another sprint hurdler, Shirley Strickland, as the only Australians to win the same Olympic track and field event twice.

Pearson will be on the eve of her 34th birthday at the 2020 Tokyo Games but has drawn inspiration from the likes of evergreen American Gail Devers, who was still winning major hurdles titles in her late 30s.

"Achilles tendons are like a rollercoaster," said Pearson, who will not compete again this season.

"They can be really, really good for a very long time and then all of a sudden you do something a little bit off and they can spike.

""Obviously, the rollercoaster just went a little too high for this competition, and here we are.

"For this year, I will be rehabbing it and making it as strong as ever going into the world championships next year and eight months after that the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"For me that's the most important thing, to make sure that I can get to those competitions as strong as ever and be my best again."

Blackman said tendon injuries were notoriously difficult to predict.

"We've got a unique opportunity in the current cycle to clear this," he said.

"It's really difficult to look ahead past the next month or two at this point."

After winning her second Commonwealth title in Glasgow in 2014, Pearson suffered a series of serious wrist, hamstring and Achilles injuries which ruled her out of the 2015 world titles and the Rio Olympics.

But she made a triumphant return to the global stage last year, coaching herself to a second world title in London.

