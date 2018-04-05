Showdown for medals on the Gold Coast sand

There is an open field for beach volleyball's debut at the Commonwealth Games, with several teams of either gender a legitimate chance to stand atop the podium on Coolangatta Beach on the Gold Coast.

For Australia, the most interest will be in the women's event, with the undefeated pair of Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar entitled to be gold medal favourites on their home sand.

The two only came together six months ago, making their results even more impressive, but their record is under threat at the Games.

Their major opposition comes from the World No.1 team, Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Peredes of Canada.

"We've been here for a week and a half so we're getting pretty acclimatised," Humana-Peredes said.

"We've had some time to work on our game and we are starting to find our rhythm, which is great."

Shaunna Polley and Kelsie Wills from New Zealand and Vanuatu pairing Linline Matauatu and Miller Pata are the other seeds in the pools and are considered big medal chances.

Twelve teams in the two competitions are spread across three four-team pools and teams play the other three pairs in their pool once during the preliminary round.

Each pool's top two teams and the two best-ranked third-place finishers from the preliminary rounds qualify for the quarterfinals.

On the men's side, it's also set to be an Australia versus Canada battle.

Australians Chris McHugh and Damien Schumann and Canadians Sam Pedlow and Sam Schachter are expected to be the main contenders for gold.

They are joined as seeds by England's Chris Gregory and Jake Sheaf and New Zealand brothers Ben and Sam O'Dea.

McHugh and Schumann became partners after facing each other for many years when their regular partners suffered injuries.

They will face Fiji, Trinidad and Tobago and St Kitts and Nevis in the pool stage.

COMMONWEALTH GAMES BEACH VOLLEYBALL DRAW

MEN'S

POOL A: Australia, Fiji, Trinidad and Tobago, St Kitts and Nevis

POOL B: Scotland, Sri Lanka, Canada, Sierra Leone

POOL C: New Zealand, Cyprus, England, Mozambique

WOMEN'S

POOL A: Australia, Cyprus, Scotland, Grenada

POOL B: Canada, Fiji, England, Trinidad and Tobago

POOL C: Vanuatu, Singapore, New Zealand, Rwanda.