Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

AGL - AGL - down 38 cents, or 1.8 per cent, at $21.29

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has stepped up pressure on AGL to sell or extend the life of its oldest NSW coal-fired power station at Lake Liddell in the Hunter Valley, after the company received an informal approach from Alinta Energy to buy the site.

GNX - GENEX POWER - up1.5 cents, or 5.3 per cent, at 30 cents

The renewable energy generation and storage company has signed a deal with North Queensland landowners to develop a new wind farm project that could generate up to 150MW.

MGC - MG UNIT TRUST - down 0.5 cents, or 0.5 per cent, at 95 cents

Shareholders of Australian dairy processor Murray Goulburn have voted in favour of the $1.3 billion sale of the co-operative to Canadian dairy giant Saputo.

WBC - WESTPAC - up 32 cents, or 1.1 per cent, at $29.06

Westpac chief executive Brian Hartzer says the bank has been sloppy rather than deliberately negligent in its checks on whether potential customers could repay their mortgages.