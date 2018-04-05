News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Grandmother's shock after text message reveals intruder at her home
Chilling moment text message alerts grandma to intruder lurking outside

Stocks to watch

AAP /

Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

AGL - AGL - down 38 cents, or 1.8 per cent, at $21.29

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has stepped up pressure on AGL to sell or extend the life of its oldest NSW coal-fired power station at Lake Liddell in the Hunter Valley, after the company received an informal approach from Alinta Energy to buy the site.

GNX - GENEX POWER - up1.5 cents, or 5.3 per cent, at 30 cents

The renewable energy generation and storage company has signed a deal with North Queensland landowners to develop a new wind farm project that could generate up to 150MW.

MGC - MG UNIT TRUST - down 0.5 cents, or 0.5 per cent, at 95 cents

Shareholders of Australian dairy processor Murray Goulburn have voted in favour of the $1.3 billion sale of the co-operative to Canadian dairy giant Saputo.

WBC - WESTPAC - up 32 cents, or 1.1 per cent, at $29.06

Westpac chief executive Brian Hartzer says the bank has been sloppy rather than deliberately negligent in its checks on whether potential customers could repay their mortgages.

Back To Top