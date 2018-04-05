News

Guns, cash and drugs seized in NT raid

A man has been arrested and guns, cash and drugs seized, during organised crime raids in Darwin.

Police stormed a property in the city's southeast on Wednesday and found a cache of weapons including two loaded semi-automatic rifles, a shotgun and a revolver.

More than 500 grams of methamphetamines and $57,325 in cash were also seized, along with a large quantity of ammunition.

The 37-year-old man is expected to be charged with firearms offences and is due to appear in Darwin Local Court on Thursday.

