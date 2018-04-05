International markets roundup

NEW YORK: Wall Street's three major indexes staged a comeback to close around one per cent higher on Wednesday as investors turned their focus to earnings and away from a trade conflict between the United States and China that wreaked havoc in earlier trading.

After investors fled equities in the morning due to proposed retaliatory tariffs from China, their concerns about a potential trade war eased by the afternoon after Trump's top economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the administration was in a "negotiation" with China rather than a trade war.

Investors said they were comforted by the fact that any tariffs would not take effect immediately, if at all.

Strategists also cited the S&P's bounce above a key technical support level and said they expect equities to rise further around the first quarter earnings season, due to start in mid-April.

"We're starting to feel that while markets hate uncertainty, Trump's bark is worse than his bite when it comes to trade," said Robert Phipps, a director at Per Stirling Capital Management in Austin, Texas.

"It's earnings that's going to lift us off this bottom. It wouldn't shock me if we chopped around sideways for a little bit before earnings season ... The trade stuff is really a side show," he said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 230.94 points, or 0.96 per cent, to close at 24,264.30, the S&P 500 gained 30.24 points, or 1.16 per cent, to 2,644.69 and the Nasdaq Composite added 100.83 points, or 1.45 per cent, to 7,042.11.

LONDON: Britain's FTSE 100 managed a small gain on Wednesday despite global trade worries denting appetite for risky assets, as investors piled into defensive sectors which make up a large part of the UK index.

The FTSE recovered from sharp losses at the open, when it slid along with other European indexes after China announced additional tariffs on US goods.

"It's more (about) the second-order effects on global growth sentiment, and the fact that this is all arriving at a time where some of the leading indicators have been rolling over anyway," Ian Williams, economics & strategy research analyst at Peel Hunt, said.

The FTSE closed up 0.05 per cent, while the DAX closed down 0.37 per cent and France's CAC 40 index fell 0.2 per cent.

TOKYO: Asian share markets faltered on Wednesday as simmering China-US trade tensions overshadowed a bounce on Wall Street and left investors reluctant to take positions in anything.

The US market had taken heart overnight from bets that President Donald Trump's Twitter attacks on Amazon would not translate to actual policy.

Yet trade worries were never far away. Late on Tuesday, the Trump administration announced 25 per cent tariffs on $50 billion of annual imports from China, covering around 1,300 industrial technology, transport and medical products.

For now, caution was the watchword and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan spent most of the session dithering either side of flat, and was last off 0.3 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei added 0.13 per cent in thin volumes, while South Korea slipped 1.4 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.2 per cent.

WELLINGTON: On Wednesday, New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.82 per cent, to 8,398.08.