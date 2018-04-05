Day's iron play slammed ahead of Masters

Jason Day will be out to prove expert commentators wrong during the Masters after some heavy criticism of his iron play.

Jason Day's iron play is letting him down ahead of the Masters, according to Golf Channel pundits.

Speaking on Golf Channel ahead of the opening round at Augusta, pundits Brandel Chamblee and Frank Nobilo lambasted the Australian's work with his irons as "poor" and "one dimensional".

Day has won 11 times on the US PGA Tour, including the 2015 US PGA Championship, and spent 47 consecutive weeks as world No.1 between 2016 and 2017.

But ex-tour players turned commentators Chamblee and Nobilo say he's being held back by a key part of his game as he battles to get back there.

"He's (trying to) make this sort of ascent again to be world No.1 and he's extremely cognisant of the world of golf how it is right now," Nobilo said.

"His iron play has continued to let him down just purely because it's more one dimensional."

The often-controversial Chamblee backed up his critique of Day's game, using the US PGA Tour's 'strokes gained' measurement, which compares a player's performance to the rest of the field in a variety of categories.

"There's just one part of the puzzle that's missing as it relates to Jason Day," former US tour winner Chamblee said.

"He's so talented, but from my view, so easily overlooked because he's such a poor iron player; he's (183rd) in strokes gained approach.

"You look at fairway proximity to the hole, the list goes to 211. Guess who 211 is? Jason Day.

"I know he's changed the shafts in his irons, but if he could change his iron swing, that would be more beneficial."

Chamblee has previously come under fire as a golf analyst, having criticised Rory McIlroy's rigorous gym routine and in 2013 accused Tiger Woods of being "a little cavalier with the rules".

However, Day has admitted frustration with his iron play as recently as the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month where he remarked "it's pretty hard to make birdies from (an average of) 51 feet".

Day is ranked No.1 on the US Tour for strokes gained in putting, which will be crucial on Augusta's slick greens as he attempts to finally don the Masters green jacket this week after a series of near misses.

Making his eighth Masters appearance, Day has previously finished tied for runner-up (2011) and outright third (2013).