US exporters' stocks reel on China tariffs

Shares in US exporters of everything from planes to tractors were volatile after China proposed duties on key US imports including soybeans, planes, cars, beef and chemicals in retaliation to Trump administration tariff plans.

China was hitting back against US President Donald Trump's plans to impose tariffs on $US50 billion ($A65 billion) in Chinese goods with similar tariffs on US goods even as Trump's top economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the administration was involved in a "negotiation" with China rather than a trade war.

While the broader US equity market recovered somewhat as Wednesday wore on, industrial stocks were still down significantly by late afternoon.

Shares in US aerospace giant Boeing Co were last down 2.5 per cent making it one of the biggest drags on the S&P 500 though it was not immediately clear how much the tariffs would affect Boeing's newer products.

The US exported $US15 billion of aircraft to China in 2016, ranking the sector equally with agricultural products like soybeans, according US trade data.

"We understand some big-picture concern but it appears to us that the specific proposals from China this morning are calibrated carefully to avoid a major impact on Boeing and are therefore intended more as a message to the US administration that additional trade barriers will be met with an escalating response," said JPMorgan analyst Seth Seifman.

DowDuPont Inc said its agriculture unit could be hurt by the escalating conflict as there could be "price declines in the total market" for soybeans, with negative impacts on US farmers. Its shares were last down 0.6 per cent.

General Motors shares reversed earlier losses and were last up 0.7 per cent after the No.1 US carmaker called for constructive US/China dialogue, citing an "interdependence between the world's two largest automotive markets".

Agricultural machinery maker Deere & Co was down 4.5 per cent. Eli Lustgarten, industrial outlook consultant at ESL Consultants, St Louis, said he was more concerned about the impact to food commodity exports, which would hurt Deere's US farm customers, than farm equipment exports.

Soybean exporter Archer Daniels Midland Co and another agribusiness Bunge Ltd reversed their premarket losses and were last up more than 1 per cent.

Some analysts including Mizuho's Jeremy Scott saw a silver lining for meat producers though as soybean supply could be stranded on the US market. This could cut costs for US meat companies. Tyson Foods shares were up 2 per cent as a result.

Investors in the S&P 500's technology sector were also rattled since it has the biggest revenue exposure to China out of the benchmark's 11 major sectors. Chipmakers such as Nvidia Corp, with a 1.7 per cent drop, and Intel Corp , with a 1.0 per cent decline, were among the biggest percentage losers in that sector.

"These are some of the companies most exposed to potential tariffs. They would affect their business directly, immediately." said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer of Commonwealth Financial Network in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Shares of Caterpillar, also a big exporter to China, fell 1.5 per cent.