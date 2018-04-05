News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Grandmother's shock after text message reveals intruder at her home
Chilling moment text message alerts grandma to intruder lurking outside

U.S. says China's WTO objection to steel, aluminum tariffs 'baseless'

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Beijing's objections to U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs are "completely baseless" and there is no justification to impose $3 billion in retaliatory tariffs on U.S. fruits, nuts and other goods, the Trump administration said it told China and the World Trade Organization Wednesday.

China's requests for consultations under WTO rules and its objection to tariffs were based on an erroneous conclusion that the steel and aluminum tariffs were "global safeguard" measures to protect industry against a surge of imports, the communication issued by the U.S. Trade Representative's (USTR) office said.

But USTR said that the steel and aluminum tariffs were put in place on national security grounds. WTO rules include an exemption for measures related to national security.

USTR said it would not engage in discussions with China about its safeguard objections to the tariffs.



(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Susan Thomas)

Back To Top