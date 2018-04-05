News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Grandmother's shock after text message reveals intruder at her home
Chilling moment text message alerts grandma to intruder lurking outside

UK welcomes Russia defeat on joint chemical weapons inquiry

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson welcomed Russia's defeat on Wednesday in its attempt to get the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to back a joint investigation into the poisoning of a former Russian double agent in Britain.

"Russia has had one goal in mind since the attempted murders on UK soil through the use of a military-grade chemical weapon -- to obscure the truth and confuse the public," Johnson said in a statement.
"The international community has yet again seen through these tactics and robustly defeated Russia’s attempts today to derail the proper international process."


(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Back To Top