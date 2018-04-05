News

White House not planning new big trade initiative against China: official

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's administration does not at this time have another new, big trade initiative planned against China and is focused on implementing the moves that have already been announced, a White House official said on Wednesday.

The official said the administration was aware of the market reaction to the trade row with Beijing, but said economic fundamentals and long-term trends were more compelling to policymakers at the White House.



(Reporting by Jeff Mason, editing by G Crosse)

