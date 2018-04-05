News

Tariffs not the solution for intellectual property theft: MEMA

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - A trade group representing U.S. auto parts makers said on Wednesday it supported stronger bilateral engagement between the United States and China and that tariffs were not the solution for intellectual property theft.

"We are concerned about the impact that tariffs will have on the ability of our 1,000 company members to remain competitive in a global marketplace," said Ann Wilson, senior vice president of government affairs at Motor Equipment Manufacturers Association.



(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

