News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mother's heartbreak over daughter's crash death after boyfriend 'failed to protect her'
'He didn't protect her': Mother's anguish over daughter's crash death

Ford Motor urges U.S., China to resolve trade issues

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Wednesday said it encouraged the U.S. and Chinese governments to "work together to resolve issues" after China retaliated against U.S. plans to impose tariffs with a list of similar duties.

"We encourage both governments to work together to resolve issues between these two important economies," Ford said in a statement.

Responding to tariffs imposed by the Trump government less than 11 hours later, China issued a list of duties on key American imports including soybeans, planes, cars, beef and chemicals in a move that sent global markets lower.



(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Back To Top