Augusta reveals women's amateur golf event

Australian girls will be given an opportunity to compete on the hallowed turf of Augusta National with the historic announcement of its women's amateur championship.

On Tuesday, Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National and the Masters, revealed the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship will take place the week before the 2019 Masters.

It will be a 54-hole event, with the first two rounds played at nearby Champions Retreat course before the final round is held at Augusta National on Saturday, April 6.

An international field of 72 women amateurs will compete before a cut is made after 36 holes with the top 30 advancing to the final day.

Australian women will be given several pathways to qualify, starting with winners of the US Women's Amateur, Ladies' British Open Amateur Championship, Women's Asia Pacific Amateur, US Girls Junior, Girls British Open Amateur Championship and the Girls Junior PGA Championship.

In 2012, Perth native Minjee Lee became the first Australian to win the US Junior Girls title.

The 30 highest ranked players on the women's amateur world rankings will also be eligible after the top 30 players from the US (not otherwise exempt) are invited.

Remaining positions will then be filled by invitation of the Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship Committee.

"(Club co-founders) Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts left behind a legacy of always trying to contribute meaningfully to the game of golf," Ridley said.

"The Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship embodies that principle, and we believe this event will have a significant and lasting impact on the future of the women's game.

"Our hope and expectation is that this event will further energise those who already love the sport and inspire others through the dream of competing at Augusta National."

The event is expected to be televised internationally, while tickets to the grounds of Augusta for the final round will also be available through a lottery process.

However, the Augusta women's amateur will be held concurrently to the first women's professional major of the the year - the ANA Inspiration in California.

But Ridley said it would not be an obstacle or dilute the popularity of the ANA event.

"We will finish this event on Saturday sometime in the early mid afternoon," he said.

"We have no intentions of competing or taking away from the ANA Inspiration.

"We think one week where the future greats of the game and the current greats of the women's game are all competing on a big stage is just very exciting."