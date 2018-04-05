News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mother's heartbreak over daughter's crash death after boyfriend 'failed to protect her'
'He didn't protect her': Mother's anguish over daughter's crash death

Russia calls U.N. Security Council meeting on Salisbury attack

Reuters
Reuters /

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia has requested the United Nations Security Council meet on Thursday to discuss British accusations that Moscow used a nerve agent to attack a former Russian spy in England last month, Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

Nebenzia said the meeting would be convened on the basis of a March 13 letter sent to the U.N. Security Council by British Prime Minister Theresa May, which said Moscow was "highly likely" responsible for the attack.
The 15-member council first met on March 14, at the request of Britain, to discuss the attack in Britain's Salisbury.



(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)

Back To Top