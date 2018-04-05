Nigeria's president approves release of $1 billion for military equipment: defence minister

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari approved on Wednesday the release of $1 billion to buy security equipment for the military, the defence minister said.

"President Muhammadu Buhari gave approval for the purchase of more equipment for the military, worth $1 billion," Minister of Defence Mansur Dan-Ali told reporters at a briefing in Abuja, following a meeting between Buhari and his security chiefs.

Dan-Ali, discussing domestic insecurity, did not provide details on what the equipment would be used for, nor from where the funding would come.





