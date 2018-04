(Reuters) - General Motors Co on Wednesday urged the United States and China to engage in constructive dialogue over trade, after the two countries announced tariffs on $50 billion of each others' imports.

"We continue to believe both countries value a vibrant auto industry and understand the interdependence between the world's two largest automotive markets," U.S. No.1 automaker said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)