France, U.S. committed to wiping out Islamic State: France

Reuters
Reuters /

PARIS (Reuters) - France and the United States are committed to stamping out Islamic State, Emmanuel Macron's office said on Wednesday after the French president spoke with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.

"France and the United States are determined to pursue their actions within the international coalition to fight to the end this terrorist organization," the Elysee Palace said in a statement
"Nothing should distract us from the objective of preventing Islamic State's resurgence in the region and allowing an inclusive political process in Syria," it added.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Richard Lough)

