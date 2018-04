ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey and Russia will work together to build a hospital in Syria's Tel Abyad to treat those escaping eastern Ghouta, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani after a summit on Syria, Erdogan said Turkish and Russian armed forces would coordinate to establish the hospital.



(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans)