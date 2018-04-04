News

Russia's Putin says hopes common sense prevails in Skripal case

ANKARA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia hoped common sense would prevail in a dispute with London over the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Britain.

"We wait for the moment when, finally, common sense comes out victorious, and international relations stop receiving the damage that we are witnessing right now," Putin told a news conference in Ankara.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk in Ankara and Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber in Moscow; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

