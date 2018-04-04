News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mother's heartbreak over daughter's crash death after boyfriend 'failed to protect her'
'He didn't protect her': Mother's anguish over daughter's crash death

Erdogan says Syria's territorial integrity depends on distance from terrorism

Reuters
Reuters /

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Syria's territorial integrity depended on maintaining distance from all terrorist organizations, a reference to U.S. support for a Syrian Kurdish militia Ankara considers an enemy.

Erodgan also said that hope for success in Syria was growing stronger. He made the comments at a joint news conference with Iran's Hassan Rouhani and Russian President Vladimir Putin following a three-way summit in Ankara on Syria.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan)

Back To Top