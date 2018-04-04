News

Iran demands Syrian independence, integrity to be respected

Reuters
Reuters /

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani blamed the United States for backing Islamic State militants in Syria and called on all countries to respect the independence of its main Arab ally in the Middle East, Iranian state TV reported.

"Some countries, including America, support terrorist groups like Islamic State in Syria, which serve these countries' interests... Iran believes the Syrian crisis has no military solution and safeguarding independence of Syria a priority for Tehran," Rouhani told a news conference in Ankara.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

