News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mother's heartbreak over daughter's crash death after boyfriend 'failed to protect her'
'He didn't protect her': Mother's anguish over daughter's crash death

U.S. urges Houthis to cease escalation in Yemen after tanker attack

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States called on Houthis on Wednesday to stop escalating the conflict in Yemen and demonstrate a commitment to dialogue, a day after an attack on a Saudi oil tanker by the Iran-allied group.

"The United States is very concerned about the Houthis' latest attempt to escalate the war in Yemen, this time by attacking a commercial vessel while it transited one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, the Bab al-Mandab, in international waters," the White House said in a statement.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu)

Back To Top