Iranian president says Afrin must be handed over to Syrian army

Reuters
Reuters /

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran's President Hassan Rouhani told the leaders of Turkey and Russia on Wednesday that the Syrian region of Afrin, captured by Turkish forces and their Syrian rebel allies, should be handed over to Syria's army, Iranian television said.

"The developments in Afrin can only be useful if they do not violate Syria's territorial integrity, and control of these areas should be handed over to the Syrian army," Rouhani said at a summit meeting in Ankara.

(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by David Dolan)

