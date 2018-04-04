News

Djokovic, Stepanek split after Agassi exit

AAP /

Former world No.1 Novak Djokovic has parted company with Radek Stepanek, days after the departure of head coach Andre Agassi.

"After Miami, Novak Djokovic and his tennis coach Radek Stepanek decided to end their cooperation," said a statement on Wednesday on Djokovic's website.

"The private relationship with Stepanek was and will remain great and Novak has enjoyed working with him and learning from him. He remains grateful and appreciative of all the support he has received from Radek during the last period."

The 12-time grand-slam winner ended his collaboration last week with Agassi after struggling to rediscover his form coming back from a long-term elbow injury.

Former professional Stepanek had joined Djokovic's team on a part-time basis after eight-time major winner Agassi came on board ahead of last year's French Open.

The Serb's form has faltered since winning his maiden French Open title in 2016 to complete a career grand slam.

After defeat last year at Roland Garros, the 30-year-old retired against Czech Tomas Berdych in the Wimbledon quarter-finals and was sidelined for six months with the elbow issue.

After crashing out of the last 16 at January's Australian Open, he had surgery but has so far failed to get back to his best.

Djokovic is set to return to action at the Monte Carlo Masters from April 14-22 after a short holiday.

