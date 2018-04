ANKARA (Reuters) - The leaders of Turkey, Iran and Russia said on Wednesday it was important to prepare the ground for the return of Syrians displaced by conflict in their country, Iranian state television reported.

It also quoted a statement issued at the summit of the three presidents in Ankara as saying they would continue cooperation "to bring peace and stability in Syria".



