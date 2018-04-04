U.S.-China trade tariff tensions 'very worrisome': OECD

LONDON (Reuters) - The ratcheting up of trade tensions between the United States and China is "worrisome", the head of the OECD said on Wednesday after the two countries traded blows over $50 billion of import tariffs.

"This is very worrisome. You are talking about the number one and number two traders in the world," Angel Gurria, Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development said at London's Chatham House think-tank.

"It's not good for anyone, it's bad... It's a lose-lose situation."

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)