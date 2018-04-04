Investigators to probe if negligence led to Moscow mall fire

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian investigators said on Wednesday they have opened a criminal case into a fire at a shopping mall in eastern Moscow that killed one person earlier in the day.

The investigating committee said it would look into whether the fire at the four-storey 'Perseus for Children' shopping mall, which sells children's goods, had been caused by negligence.

In March, a total of 64 people, mostly children, were killed in a fire at a Siberian shopping mall.



