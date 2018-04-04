News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mother's heartbreak over daughter's crash death after boyfriend 'failed to protect her'
'He didn't protect her': Mother's anguish over daughter's crash death

Trump says 'we are not in a trade war with China': tweet

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump denied on Wednesday that the United States was in a trade war with China, hours after Beijing slapped tariffs on a list of U.S. imports in retaliation for similar duties levied by the White House one day earlier.

Trump says 'we are not in a trade war with China': tweet

Trump says 'we are not in a trade war with China': tweet

"We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the U.S.," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

(Corrects typing error in headline)



(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Back To Top