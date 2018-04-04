Brexit not a barrier to UK van investment: Peugeot CEO

LUTON, England (Reuters) - Britain's departure from the European Union next year is a concern but not a sufficient one to block Peugeot's investment in its van plant in England, chief executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday after announcing an expansion there.

Tavares, speaking alongside British business minister Greg Clark, said the country still needed to do work to ensure there would be frictionless trade with the EU after Brexit in March next year.

But Peugeot was agile enough to take risks in a world where Brexit was far from being the only source of political uncertainty, and a decision on van production at Vauxhall's plant in Luton, southern England, could not wait, he added.

