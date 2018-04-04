News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Grandmother's shock after text message reveals intruder at her home
Chilling moment text message alerts grandma to intruder lurking outside

Aussies in Games action on Thursday

AAP /

Australians in action on Thursday, April 5:

Badminton (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)

14:01 - Australia v South Africa: mixed team group C.

Boxing (Oxenford Studios)

18:32 - Harry Garside: men's 60kg round of 32.

19:47 - Terry Nickolas: men's 69kg round of 32.

Cycling - Track (Anna Meares Velodrome, Brisbane)

14:32 - Jessica Gallagher: women's B&Vi sprint qualifying.

14:42 - Australia (Ashlee Ankudinoff, Amy Cure, Annette Edmondson, Alexandra Manly): women's 4000m team pursuit qualifying.

15:35 - Australia (Leigh Howard, Jordan Kerby, Alex Porter, Sam Welsford): men's 4000m team pursuit qualifying.

16:24 - Australia (Kaarle McCulloch, Stephanie Morton): women's team sprint qualifying.

16:34 - Australia (Patrick Constable, Matt Glaetzer, Nathan Hart): men's team sprint qualifying.

19:02 - Jessica Gallagher: women's B&Vi sprint final.

19:06 - Brad Henderson: men's B&Vi 1000m time trial final.

Gymnastics - Artistic (Coomera Indoor Sports Centre)

12:27 - Australia: men's team final and individual qualification.

Hockey (Gold Coast Hockey Centre)

16:32 - Australia v Canada: women's pool B.

Lawn Bowls (Broadbeach Bowls Club)

09:00 - Karen Murphy v Malia Kioa (Tonga), women's singles round 1.

09:00 - Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff) v Jersey: men's triples section B round 1.

16:00 - Australia (Brett Wilkie, Aaron Wilson) v Malta: men's pairs section A round 1.

16:00 - Australia (Kelsey Cottrell, Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v Papua New Guinea: women's fours section A round 1.

16:00 - Australia (Jake Fehlberg, Lynne Seymour, Bob Seymour, Grant Fehlberg) v South Africa: mixed B2/B3 pairs section A round 1.

19:00 - Australia (Tony Bonnell, Ken Hanson, Josh Thornton) v Scotland: open B6/B7/B8 triples

Netball (Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre)

20:32 - Australia v Northern Ireland: pool A.

Squash (Oxenford Studios)

14:30 - Rex Hedrick: men's singles round of 64.

14:30 - Christine Nunn: women's singles round of 32.

18:40 - Ryan Cuskelly: men's singles round of 32.

18:40 - Tamika Saxby: women's singles round of 32.

19:20 - Donna Urquhart: women's singles round of 32.

20:00 - Cameron Pilley: men's singles round of 32.

Swimming (Gold Coast Optus Aquatic Centre)

10:31 - Meg Bailey, Blair Evans: women's 400m individual medley heat 1.

10:38 - Kaylee McKeown: women's 400m individual medley heat 2.

10:47 - Jack McLoughlin: men's 400m freestyle heat 1.

10:52 - Mack Horton, David McKeon: men's 400m freestyle heat 2.

11:04 - Ariarne Titmus, Leah Neale: women's 200m freestyle heat 2.

11:07 - Emma McKeon: women's 200m freestyle heat 3.

11:13 - Mitchell Kilduff, Thomas Hamer, Liam Schluter, Daniel Fox: men's S14 200m freestyle heat 1.

11:18 - Tiffany Thomas Kane: women's 50m butterfly heat 1.

11:30 - David Morgan: men's 50m butterfly heat 5.

11:32 - Grant Irvine: men's 50m butterfly heat 6.

11:40 - Leiston Pickett: women's 50m breaststroke heat 2.

11:43 - Georgia Bohl, Jessica Hansen: women's 50m breaststroke heat 3.

11:47 - Benjamin Treffers: men's 100m backstroke heat 1.

11:53 - Mitch Larkin, Bradley Woodward: men's 100m backstroke heat 3.

11:58 - Brianna Throssell: women's 100m butterfly heat 1.

12:03 - Madeline Groves, Emma McKeon: women's 100m butterfly heat 3.

12.07 - Zac Stubblety-Cook, Matt Wilson: men's 200m breaststroke heat 1.

12:11 - George Harley: men's 200m breaststroke heat 2.

Finals from 19:30

21:50 - Australia: women's 4x100m freestyle relay final.

Table Tennis (Oxenford Studios)

09:30 - Australia (Jian Fang Lay, Melissa Tapper, Tracy Feng, Miao Miao, Michelle Bromley) v Mauritius: women's team group 3 match 1.

12:00 - Australia (Heming Hu, David Powell, Xin Yan, Trent Carter, Kane Townsend) v Kiribati: men's team group 5 match 1.

16:00 - Australia (Jian Fang Lay, Melissa Tapper, Tracy Feng, Miao Miao, Michelle Bromley) v Wales: women's team group 3 match 2.

18:30 - Australia (Heming Hu, David Powell, Xin Yan, Trent Carter, Kane Townsend) v Scotland: men's team group 5 match 2.

Triathlon (Southport Broadwater Parklands)

09:31 - Ashleigh Gentle, Charlotte McShane, Gillian Backhouse: women's gold medal final.

13:01 - Jacob Birtwhistle, Luke Willian, Matthew Hauser: men's gold medal final.

Weightlifting (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)

09:42 - Phillip Liao: men's 56kg final.

14:12 - Alyce Stephenson: women's 48kg final.

18:42 - Vannara Be: men's 62kg final.

Back To Top