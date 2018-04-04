Aussies in Games action on Thursday

Australians in action on Thursday, April 5:
Badminton (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)
14:01 - Australia v South Africa: mixed team group C.
Boxing (Oxenford Studios)
18:32 - Harry Garside: men's 60kg round of 32.
19:47 - Terry Nickolas: men's 69kg round of 32.
Cycling - Track (Anna Meares Velodrome, Brisbane)
14:32 - Jessica Gallagher: women's B&Vi sprint qualifying.
14:42 - Australia (Ashlee Ankudinoff, Amy Cure, Annette Edmondson, Alexandra Manly): women's 4000m team pursuit qualifying.
15:35 - Australia (Leigh Howard, Jordan Kerby, Alex Porter, Sam Welsford): men's 4000m team pursuit qualifying.
16:24 - Australia (Kaarle McCulloch, Stephanie Morton): women's team sprint qualifying.
16:34 - Australia (Patrick Constable, Matt Glaetzer, Nathan Hart): men's team sprint qualifying.
19:02 - Jessica Gallagher: women's B&Vi sprint final.
19:06 - Brad Henderson: men's B&Vi 1000m time trial final.
Gymnastics - Artistic (Coomera Indoor Sports Centre)
12:27 - Australia: men's team final and individual qualification.
Hockey (Gold Coast Hockey Centre)
16:32 - Australia v Canada: women's pool B.
Lawn Bowls (Broadbeach Bowls Club)
09:00 - Karen Murphy v Malia Kioa (Tonga), women's singles round 1.
09:00 - Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff) v Jersey: men's triples section B round 1.
16:00 - Australia (Brett Wilkie, Aaron Wilson) v Malta: men's pairs section A round 1.
16:00 - Australia (Kelsey Cottrell, Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v Papua New Guinea: women's fours section A round 1.
16:00 - Australia (Jake Fehlberg, Lynne Seymour, Bob Seymour, Grant Fehlberg) v South Africa: mixed B2/B3 pairs section A round 1.
19:00 - Australia (Tony Bonnell, Ken Hanson, Josh Thornton) v Scotland: open B6/B7/B8 triples
Netball (Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre)
20:32 - Australia v Northern Ireland: pool A.
Squash (Oxenford Studios)
14:30 - Rex Hedrick: men's singles round of 64.
14:30 - Christine Nunn: women's singles round of 32.
18:40 - Ryan Cuskelly: men's singles round of 32.
18:40 - Tamika Saxby: women's singles round of 32.
19:20 - Donna Urquhart: women's singles round of 32.
20:00 - Cameron Pilley: men's singles round of 32.
Swimming (Gold Coast Optus Aquatic Centre)
10:31 - Meg Bailey, Blair Evans: women's 400m individual medley heat 1.
10:38 - Kaylee McKeown: women's 400m individual medley heat 2.
10:47 - Jack McLoughlin: men's 400m freestyle heat 1.
10:52 - Mack Horton, David McKeon: men's 400m freestyle heat 2.
11:04 - Ariarne Titmus, Leah Neale: women's 200m freestyle heat 2.
11:07 - Emma McKeon: women's 200m freestyle heat 3.
11:13 - Mitchell Kilduff, Thomas Hamer, Liam Schluter, Daniel Fox: men's S14 200m freestyle heat 1.
11:18 - Tiffany Thomas Kane: women's 50m butterfly heat 1.
11:30 - David Morgan: men's 50m butterfly heat 5.
11:32 - Grant Irvine: men's 50m butterfly heat 6.
11:40 - Leiston Pickett: women's 50m breaststroke heat 2.
11:43 - Georgia Bohl, Jessica Hansen: women's 50m breaststroke heat 3.
11:47 - Benjamin Treffers: men's 100m backstroke heat 1.
11:53 - Mitch Larkin, Bradley Woodward: men's 100m backstroke heat 3.
11:58 - Brianna Throssell: women's 100m butterfly heat 1.
12:03 - Madeline Groves, Emma McKeon: women's 100m butterfly heat 3.
12.07 - Zac Stubblety-Cook, Matt Wilson: men's 200m breaststroke heat 1.
12:11 - George Harley: men's 200m breaststroke heat 2.
Finals from 19:30
21:50 - Australia: women's 4x100m freestyle relay final.
Table Tennis (Oxenford Studios)
09:30 - Australia (Jian Fang Lay, Melissa Tapper, Tracy Feng, Miao Miao, Michelle Bromley) v Mauritius: women's team group 3 match 1.
12:00 - Australia (Heming Hu, David Powell, Xin Yan, Trent Carter, Kane Townsend) v Kiribati: men's team group 5 match 1.
16:00 - Australia (Jian Fang Lay, Melissa Tapper, Tracy Feng, Miao Miao, Michelle Bromley) v Wales: women's team group 3 match 2.
18:30 - Australia (Heming Hu, David Powell, Xin Yan, Trent Carter, Kane Townsend) v Scotland: men's team group 5 match 2.
Triathlon (Southport Broadwater Parklands)
09:31 - Ashleigh Gentle, Charlotte McShane, Gillian Backhouse: women's gold medal final.
13:01 - Jacob Birtwhistle, Luke Willian, Matthew Hauser: men's gold medal final.
Weightlifting (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)
09:42 - Phillip Liao: men's 56kg final.
14:12 - Alyce Stephenson: women's 48kg final.
18:42 - Vannara Be: men's 62kg final.