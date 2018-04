LONDON (Reuters) - Boeing shares tumbled 7.2 percent in pre-market trading after China hit back at U.S. tariffs, announcing a raft of duties on key U.S. imports including aircraft.

According to Thomson Reuters data, shares in the aerospace firm last traded at 307 dollars, down from Tuesday's closing price of 330.8 dollars.

