UK police in protective suits working at crime scenes in Salisbury: photographer

Reuters
Reuters /

SALISBURY, England (Reuters) - Police in black, protective suits were on Wednesday working in the cordoned-off areas around a pub in this southern city which poisoned double-agent Sergei Skripal had visited, a Reuters photographer at the scene said.

Officers were seen carrying in items to the cordon around the Mill pub, the photographer said, although it was not immediately clear whether the expected decontamination of affected areas of the city had begun.

(Reporting by Hannah McKay, writing by Alistair Smout and Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

