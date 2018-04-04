Commuter chaos before Games ceremony

The Commonwealth Games' transport plan has failed its first major test with commuter chaos as ticketholders try to get to the opening ceremony.

At least a thousand frustrated people were stranded at a key Gold Coast interchange for up to two hours as demand for buses to Wednesday's ceremony at Carrara Stadium vastly outstripped supply.

"We want the bus, we want the bus," the crowds of people chanted while others said the situation was "absolute garbage" and "terrible".

Less than an hour before the ceremony was due to start, a substantial crowd stood in the rain at the Broadbeach South light rail stop.

"Peter Beattie, you've stuffed up," one woman said, in reference to the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC) chairman.

"What about the promise of so many buses?," a man yelled at bus company staff.

Several people told AAP they had been directed to the bus stop from a nearby interchange under the promise of more regular buses.

"It's terrible publicity," Jan Christie, who had been waiting for an hour and 40 minutes, told AAP.

"Just a mess. There's been no announcements, no information, nothing."

As well as the lack of buses, a lack of any Games volunteers was also noted by the crowd.

"Peter Beattie has had 2 years to organise buses and he has booked 3 buses for 5000+ people who are now stranded at Broadwater. No way will they make ceremony," Alice Greenup tweeted with pictures of big queues.

Beattie replied to Greenup's tweet confirming there had been a delay at Broadbeach and extra buses dispatched.

"I understand the backlog has cleared. Thanks for your patience. Have a great night," Beattie tweeted.

Critics feared transport dramas before the Games with GOLDOC encouraging patrons to take public transport.

Some people were resorting to Uber and taxi services to make the 10km journey.