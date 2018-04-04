Magnussen to discuss future after Games

Retirement may be an option for James Magnussen after the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

But the former dual world champion still has some unfinished business in the pool, according to his coach Mitch Falvey.

Magnussen, 26, will sit down with Falvey after his third Games campaign and discuss whether he will set his sights on Tokyo 2020.

In the meantime, Falvey said Magnussen was determined to inspire the 4x100m freestyle team with a world record the ultimate goal.

"We have not really spoken about it (Tokyo) to be honest," Falvey told AAP.

"We will sit down, reassess it next week and look at the bigger picture.

"But he's got to make a decision. He's 26 years old."

The buzz is back around Australia's men's relay team with Magnussen finally over shoulder issues plaguing him for the last three years.

Magnussen won't defend his Commonwealth 100m freestyle title on the Gold Coast after surprisingly failing to earn an individual berth in the event at last month's trials.

However, he wants to fire up what is considered Australia's best relay team since they claimed 2011 world titles gold.

He links with Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers, ex-world titles silver medallist Cameron McEvoy and young gun Jack Cartwright.

They are vying for Australia's third straight Commonwealth Games men's 4x100m relay gold.

"It's a crack team. At their best they have a chance to reach that world record boundary," Falvey said.

"At the moment the job is to win gold at Commonwealth Games regardless of time."

Magnussen's only individual event on the Gold Coast is the 50m freestyle.

It is not quite the result Magnussen pictured when he took 2017 off to recover from yet more shoulder dramas and focus on a Games tilt.

But Falvey said Magnussen was determined to prove to himself once again that he could beat the best.

Magnussen has never been the same since undergoing shoulder surgery in 2015 and enduring ongoing issues.

"I guess you are not quite the same when a screw is in your body replacing tendons - that always has an effect on an athlete," Falvey said.

"He hasn't gone close to the times he once did.

"For sprinters, it's a short career.

"So for him, making a third Comm Games squad and being on the national team for nine years is remarkable.

"Now he just wants to try and do his part for his country and prove to himself he can race those times again."