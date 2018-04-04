News

Russian spy chief blames U.S., British agencies for Skripal poisoning

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's foreign intelligence agency chief Sergei Naryshkin said on Wednesday that the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal in Britain was an act of provocation by U.S. and British intelligence services.

"Even in the Skripal case, a grotesque provocation crudely concocted by U.S. and British security services, some European governments are not following London and Washington blindly but are instead choosing to carefully make sense of what happened," Naryshkin said.

(Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

